Barbara Ann (Palencsar) Jackson, age 64, long time resident of Douglas County passed away on August 2, 2019 in the house she helped her parents design. She was born August 10, 1954 in Burbank, California to Carl and Rita Palencsar. Her family relocated to Roseburg in 1964. She attended Hucrest Elementary where she met Renita Bass, her lifelong friend. Barb graduated from Roseburg High in 1972 and then attended Umpqua C. College for one year.She married Laurence Walter Jackson on September 21, 1985 in the Seattle LDS Temple. She became a beloved stepmother to Larry's little girls, Saren and Bethany Jackson.After a 6-week trip to Europe as a 4-H Citizen Ambassador in 1972, Barb fell in love with other cultures and travel. She went on to become a knowledgeable, well-loved travel agent for 35 years in this community. Her first job was with Lewis Travel and her most recent job was with AAA Travel. Barbara has always been a very active member of "The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints". She had a passion for working with the youth and especially loved teaching crafts at Young Women's Camp. Barbara was also involved with the Cub Scout Program for several years. Recently, she was awarded the "Silver Beaver Award". This is one of Scouting's highest honors. Barbara was the current acting president of Altrusa International and had served as president for an unprecedented 2 terms. She was also a member of American Business Women's Assoc. for several years.Barbara is survived by her husband, Larry Jackson of Roseburg; Sister Susan Goncher(Gary) of Portland; Stepdaughters, Saren Whitney(Mike) of Eugene and Bethany Leach(Jeff) of Wilder, ID; Grandchildren: Cambrie, Rivkah, Liam, Brogan, Lochland, Sawyer and Landon; Her Adopted Family- Virginia Bass, Renita Bass Adams(Bob), Teresa Bass Hackett, Karen Bass Chan, Charlene McCullough, Erik Adams and Kyle Adams; Good friends- Pam and Jack Shoemaker and Kate and Chris Newman and numerous friends and adopted grandchildren.Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Rita Palencsar, adopted Son, Aaron Wright and adopted Dad, Charlie Bass. We will miss Barb's bright smile, enthusiasm, fun loving spirit and love for others. She was always helping others- either in travel or those in need.
Memorial Services will be on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at the LDS Stake Center at 2001 W. Bertha Ave., Roseburg. Viewing will take place from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at the same place. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be sent to Boy Scouts Oregon Trail Council or Altrusa International.
