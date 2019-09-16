Barbara Argabrite died Wednesday September 4th, 2019, of natural causes.
Barbara, with family left Kansas during the depression of 1936. The family arrived in Salem, OR, picking crops with the family for a living. She graduated from Salem High School in 1941, and moved to Portland with the family.
Barbara worked with Columbia Aircraft as a riveter in the shipyards during the war, where she riveted PB2Y''s together. She worked at J.C. Penny's then went to work with Pacific Power and Light Co., where she met her husband Ernie Argabrite. They were married in Bakersfield, CA, December 23rd, 1947. Barb worked for PP&L for 35 years.
Barbara liked to sing and was with a lady’s choir singing in the Portland area. She also volunteered at the public library.
Barbara loved to travel and went with friends and family to many countries. She traveled with her brother Nick and wife Norma in their jointly owned motor home. Barbara most recently traveled to Brazil in 2016, with her sister Phyllis Wood, nephew Peter Wood and friend Chris.
Barbara was a lifetime member of the Lutheran Church and is with our Savior now.
Born in Wichita, Kansas, April 8th, 1923, she was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Argabrite in 1994; and parents Arthur J. Warneke and Pauline M. Lawrenz. Surviving her are sisters Donna L. Knauft and husband Ray of Woodburn, Oregon, and Phyllis Wood of Roseburg Oregon; nephews and nieces, Joyce Lewis, Debbie Choruby, Scott Wood, Peter Wood, Kelsey Wood, Terry Knauft, Paula Moore, Jess Knauft.
Graveside memorial with Skyline Memorial Gardens TBA.
