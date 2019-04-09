Barbara Beatrice Purdy Cairns was born November 2, 1920, in Aberdeen, Washington.
She married Robert Grady and later, Maurice Cairns who both preceded her in death. She leaves two children, Richard Grady (Connie) and Sharman Laursen (Erik). A son, Ronald Grady, preceded her in death. She also had three grandchildren, Ron Grady (Jenni), Ryan Chandler (Kim) and Jori Grady. She had three great-grandsons, Winters, Rocco, and Easton.
She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for 77 years and enjoyed her sorority sisters. She lived life well and was loved by many.
A memorial is planned for May 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Garden Valley Church of Christ.
