Barbara Byrd-Hall, 89, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021. She was born June 21, 1931 in Placerville, California.
Survivors include her husband Harvey G. Hall; four children; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
As per her request, there is to be no funeral or memorial service. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences. Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses is in charge of arrangements.
