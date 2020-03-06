Barbara Elizabeth Allen (Lisa), age 41, of Sutherlin, Oregon passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born on December 31, 1978 in Roseburg, Oregon to parents Orval Allen and Barbara Barnes.
Lisa lived most of her life in Sutherlin, Oregon graduating from Sutherlin High School in 1997. She loved her animals, always having them around her made her happy. She was a medical assistant and graduated from UCC medical assisting program in 2000 after getting her Associates Degree there as well. She loved her hob and was good at it.
Lisa is survived by her loving parents, Orval and Barbara; sister, Debra (Jeff); brother, Chuck (Tanya); nieces, Allison, Jade; and nephew, Evan; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and her beagle Que.
Lisa will be missed by many, including family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Sutherlin Family Church Event Center. Interment will be at Coles Valley Cemetery in Roseburg, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.