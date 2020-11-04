Barbara Emma Wagner, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at her home in Roseburg.
Barbara was born to Henry and Noma Gehbert on December 13, 1931 in Aurora, Oregon. She started school in a one room school house in Chiloquin, Oregon, where her dad was a logger and her grandmother was the camp cook. The family later moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon. She graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1949.
Barbara met her husband, Jerry Wagner, via blind date set up by her sister, Donna Dixon. They were married June 30, 1950 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. They moved to Roseburg, Oregon in 1979. Barbara was a homemaker and later a office manager in the freight industry.
Barbara joined Beta Sigma Phi in 1961. She served in all of the Chapter officer and committee positions during her 59 years of membership. She was honored as Laureate Alpha Chapter Princess several times over the years and Queen of the Sweetheart’s Ball in 2014. She was an active volunteer for over 20 years contributing salads and cakes for Camp Millennium, a camp for children with cancer, as well as many other service and community projects.
Barbara joined Altrusa International of Roseburg, Inc., in 1994 and served as Club President from 2008-2009. She participated in many service projects volunteering hundreds of hours during her membership for Celebration of Literacy, A Taste of Umpqua Valley, the Festival of Lights Holiday Village, The Altrusa Literacy Book Room, and many others.
She also volunteered for the Visitor’s Center of the Roseburg Chamber of Commerce for a number of years. She loved sharing information with visitors and recommending places in Roseburg and Douglas County they should not miss.
Barbara is survived by her husband Jerry; her sister Donna Dixon; daughter, Jeanette Blankenship (Otis); son, Raymond Wagner (Loralee); grandchildren, Ceila-Ann Dye (James Dudley), Otis Blankenship IV (Kate), Brian Wagner (Irene); and four great-grandchildren, Evelyn-Rose, Theodore, Josephine, and Violet. Her parents preceded her in death.
Barbara will be missed by all who knew her. She was a kind, gracious, elegant lady with a great sense of humor.
The family will have a private memorial at Roseburg Memorial Gardens.
