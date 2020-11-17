Barbara Jean Harp, age 81, passed away November 13th, 2020, due to an aneurism. She was born February 23rd, 1939 in Sheridan, Arkansas to Lester and Mildred Harper.
Barbara was married to John Thomas Harp on June 23rd, 1956; he preceded her in death November 15th, 2007. Barbara loved her family and church. If she wasn't visiting family or donating her time to the church she could be found crocheting or reading a Daniel Steel book. Her hands were very seldom idle. Her door and arms were always open to all. One of her sayings was "If you can't say something nice don't say nothin at all," and she lived by those words daily.
Barbara is survived by her three children, Tommy L. Harp of Winston, DeEdra D. Boone of Melrose, Charles Lester Harp and wife Della Harp of Dillard, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and in the hearts of many.
Services will be held at Taylor's Family Mortuary in Winston, Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.
