Barbara Jean Short-Sheler passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on March 12, 2020. She was born on November 5, 1936 in Caldwell, Missouri to William and Doris (Kendrick) Gordon. Her family moved to Oakland, Oregon, where she grew up with her sister Oleta and brother Max.
She took on the role of Mother to her siblings at a very young age. She loved them like they were her own and provided and cared for them. Max tragically died at the age of 11.
Barbara married her first husband, Dwain Short on August 15, 1953. Together they had four children. They spent 55 years together before he passed away on March 8, 2008. She found love again at the age of 79. Her and Laverne Sheler were wed on March 14, 2015.
Barbara had a strong and unwavering faith in God and she raised her family in God’s light. She was feisty and stubborn and so full of life and love. She was such a beautiful woman, and she never knew or believed she was. She enjoyed camping, cooking, drawing, was an excellent seamstress and an avid reader. She loved her family dearly and was so incredibly proud of all of them. She was so loved and was truly an angel to everyone who was blessed to know her.
Barbara left behind her beloved husband, Laverne Sheler; her best friend and sister, Oleta (Roy) Mosely; her children, Bruce Short, Tambra “Tammy” Short, Suzette “Suzie” (Tom) Gowins, and Brian Short; her grandkids, Kelli (Wayne) Kearns, Daniel Berton, Courtney Adevai, Brandi (Jon) Murphy, Dwain (Taralyn) Short and Renee Bucey; her great-grandkids, Tylar Williams, Piper Murphy, Kaedynce an Jordyn Short, Koen and Lilian Adevai, Gunnar and Annabelle Kearns, Zo’rion and Sora Bucey; and many other family and friends. Barbara is preceded in death by her first husband, Dwain Short; her surrogate parents, Troy and Dorothy Short; her surrogate sister, Barbara Lou; her baby brother, Max Gordon; and grandbaby, Danual James Huckins.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Father's House Church in Sutherlin, Oregon.
