Born on January 6, 1925, Barbara Joyce Allen passed away at age 95 on February 25, 2020. She was laid to rest in Fair Oaks Cemetery to join her husband, Owen; her two sons, Owen Dale Jr. and Rodger Allen; her two daughters, Rosemary Steinbrook and Gwendalynn Shoemaker; and her grandson, Rodger “Doug” Tomlinson.
She moved to Oregon from Wisconsin where she grew up.
Barbara was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister: Robert Geiger and his wife Marion, Jake Geiger and his wife Betty; and her sister, Phyllis and her husband Leo Briskey. She is survived by her sister, Betty who lost her husband Rudy Semerad in 2015. She is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren: Steven Walker and his wife Song; Barbara Walker; Marcy Russell and her husband Cory; Jeff Walker and his wife Christina; Melissa Haley and her husband Brandon; Charity Allen; Mechael Shoemaker; Tommy Shoemaker; Tracy Allen; Neil Allen; Steven Walker Jr. And his wife Kristina; Brandy Walker; Rosario Fauvre and her husband Jeff; Bryande Slaska and her husband Mike; Alex Russell and his wife Savannah; Brittany Roy and her husband John; Kristin Halley; Sarah Russell; Mirinda Walker; Rebecca Walker; Sonya Walker; Avery Walker; Shauna Walker; Ethan Walker; Kylee Lyle and her husband Robert; Alex Haley; Amelia Roy; Adalynn Russell; Audrey Russell; Gavin Sherlock; Aubrey Walker; Maddison Walker; Caleb Walker; Mariah Walker; Teagan Fauvre; Jadynn Fauvre; Mya Fauvre; Duncan Fauvre; Dakota Fauvre; Mikki Slaska; Korra Slaska; Aiden Slaska; Kinley McSperitt; Clarke McSperitt; Raven Hajos; Annelise Lyle; Rilynn Lyle; and Evangeline Lyle.
Barbara was very active in her community. She attended Winston Christian Church, was a member of the daughters of Rebekah, and the lions club and volunteered at many of the local adult care facilities. She retired from Roseburg Lumber where she worked for 35 years. When she wasn’t busy helping those in need or spending time with her family, she enjoyed square dancing and spending quality time with her friends. She was very loved and will be missed tremendously.
