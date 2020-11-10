Barbara passed away peacefully surrounded by family.
She is survived by her husband John; their children Rebekah (age 17), Rachel (age 12), and Isaac (age 11); parents, Glen and Jeanette; and her brothers Terry and Chris.
A memorial service will be held at Sutherlin Family Church, 878 W. Sixth St., Sutherlin, OR 97479, at 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 13th, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.