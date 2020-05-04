September 10th, 1935 – May 2nd, 2020
Barbara Dianne was born in Portland, Oregon, as the only child of Dorothy Luker and Kenneth Sax. She loved being a Camp Fire Girl and going to Camp Namanu in the summers. She traveled quite a bit growing up; she also enjoyed riding horses, dancing, and performing in school theatre.
She graduated in pharmacy, from Oregon State University in 1958, as one of only five women. She married Jim Long the same summer. They honeymooned as they drove to Fort Benning, Georgia for his ROTC basic training before he was sent to North Korea. Barbara joined her mother on the island of Oahu, giving birth to Doranne in May 1959. Son Jim was born two years later, while they were living in Eugene. Daughter Rita arrived in another two years when they were living in Madison, Wisconsin, while Jim was getting his PhD. She willingly typed his dissertation. Their next adventure was moving to Nigeria, Africa, traveling through Europe to and from, with their two, four, and six-year-old children in tow.
Once settled in Pullman, Washington, Barbara was not only a full-time mom, but she volunteered with Camp Fire Girls, Pony Club, and Swim Team. She coordinated camping, and then back packing trips, as well as periodic sabbaticals. She raised Persian cats and Border Collie dogs. She taught horseback riding lessons as well. She was an instructor for Evelyn Woods Reading. She loved to sing in church choirs; she commuted 45 minutes each way, from Pullman, WA, down to Lewiston, ID, for Sweet Adeline’s practices.
Before retiring and moving to Roseburg, she designed and built a home, and then did the same on their river view property on the north bank of the Umpqua. She created two books: Home Design, A Woman’s Way, and Long’s Legacy. She continued as a volunteer, creating many newsletters, working for the American Red Cross; she travelled with the Red Cross to Guam and New York City after 9/11. She taught many Disaster Preparedness and CERT classes. She volunteered at the hospital and for the American Cancer Society. She assisted Jim with many of his writings, facilitations, group activities, travels, and more. She is a great support to her children, including assisting Doranne with the writing and editing of the self-help health care book, Your Body Book. When not working, traveling, volunteering, she enjoyed reading, working jigsaw puzzles, and watching the waves on the Oregon Coast.
Barbara was a world traveler, not only to Africa, but to Alaska and Hawaii, often to see the “kids”, and took many Elderhostel tours and other trips including to Peru, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Ireland, Scotland, Norway, Japan.
In lieu of a service, cards, or flowers, please consider donating to a charity in her honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.