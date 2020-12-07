Barby G. (Safarik) Chambers passed away on December 4th, 2020 at her home in Riddle, Oregon at 78 years young. Barby was born to Charles and Hazell Safarik on December 11th, 1941 in Bagley, Minnesota.
She is survived by her four children, Billie Foss and her husband, Joseph, Bobi Sherill and her husband, Dave, Kenneth Blankenburg, Ronald Chambers and wife, Koah; five grandchildren, Willy McMillen, Branden and Ryan Brown, Jaiden and Kobe Chambers; two great-grandchildren, Jayden and Owen; two step daughters, Mary Mitchell Chambers, Shawna Uphold; as well as best friends Elsie “Sis” Paroz and Rebecca Allen.
Barby loved bird watching from her front porch, caring for her dogs, reading old western books and had a passion for flower gardening. She will always be remembered for her love of helping others, her hard work, and sassy attitude which entitled her the nickname “Grandma Sassy.”
Barby will be greatly missed by her family, friends and the Riddle community, which she has been a resident of since 1968.
