Benjamin John Amott, aged 62, passed away March 14, 2019. He was skiing at Mt. Bachelor and died of natural causes.
The youngest of five children, Ben was born on September 7, 1956, in Orange, CA. He attended schools in Fullerton, CA, and Newark, Delaware, and graduated from Roseburg High School in 1974. Ben graduated from Oregon State and OSU Pharmacy School and began his pharmacy career in Bend, OR, where he worked for several large drug stores as well as a traveling pharmacist around Oregon.
Ben became an expert skier. He embraced mountain biking, volunteered to build trails and was always happy to help new riders. Fly fishing also became a passion and he was a founding member of The Deschutes River Alliance. He developed an interest in building and repairing things and he loved working on home-improvement projects. Ben retired in 2017 to pursue these interests.
Ben will be sorely missed by those who knew him best for his big personality and ability to live a full life. A ski day, a bike day or fishing with friends brought great joy.
Predeceased by his beloved parents, Earl and Roberta Amott of Roseburg, Ben was instrumental in their care for the last twenty years of their lives. He leaves behind his devoted Auntie Joyce and Uncle Archie of Lafayette, CA; a family of close friends; son, Cody; four siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private memorial will be held.
Favorite charities include The Deschutes River Alliance, the Humane Society of Central Oregon, The High Desert Museum, Oregon Public Broadcasting and The Nature Conservancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.