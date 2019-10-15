Benjamin “Steve” Stephen Hooley, 92, of La Grande, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Open Bible Christian Center, Riddle, OR on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Steve was born on October 10, 1926 in Eugene, Oregon to Uriel Stephen and Alice (Estes) Hooley. He resided in Days Creek, Eugene, Lone Pine, Terrebonne, Canyonville, Riddle and La Grande, OR. He attended OSU and served our country while in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He married Carroll Marie Johnston on June 5, 1955.
Steve packed mule trains in the Northwest. He was a Teacher at Lone Pine and Terrebonne, OR and worked at Black Butte Ranch. He enjoyed raising mules, trail riding, facilitating pack trips for church, youth and 4-H groups, farming and gardening, being involved in the church and spending time with his family. He was a board member at Powell Butte Church, Terrebonne Baptist Church, and Open Bible Christian Center.
Steve is survived by his wife, Carroll; children, Jonelle Graham (Terry) of Beebe, AR, Janet Dodson (Paul) of Lakeside, AZ, Annie Girdner (Doug) of La Grande, OR, Dan Hooley (Chris) of Winston, OR and Melinda Brooks of Corvallis, OR; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Uriel and Alice; sisters, Elizabeth Winn, Phyllis Bolton and Ardis Lewis.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
