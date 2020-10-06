Bernice Theresa (Chartier) Piekarski died Friday, September 18, 2020, at the age of 94. Bernice moved to Roseburg in 1952 after marrying Valerion "Larry" Piekarski. They had six children who she was devoted to.
She was a dedicated and loving nurse and obtained her nursing degree in 1948 from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Rochester, MN, an affiliate of the Mayo Clinic. Bernice worked many years at Rose Haven Nursing Center and then Umpqua Valley Nursing and Rehab. Everyone who came in contact with her remembers her kind, compassionate manner.
Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, Larry; daughter Mary Ann; sons Michael and Gregory. She leaves behind son, Joseph Piekarski; daughters Germaine Baker and Theresa Linstrom. In addition, there are five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. All will miss her.
No funeral arrangements are pending.
