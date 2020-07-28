It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bertha (Beth) Emmaline Carter Beaudoin, who died in her home on May 17, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Beth was the daughter of the late Keith and Alice Carter. She was born February 15, 1933 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Beth grew up in Roseburg, Oregon, where she worked as an usher at the Indian Theater and picked beans during summers. Her brothers remember her as “one heckuva bean picker”. Beth graduated from Roseburg High in 1951 and began work as a teller at the First National Bank.
On December 22, 1952, Beth married Doran (Frenchy) Beaudoin, who preceded her in death on August 20, 2012. Beth and French moved to Hayward, California with their two young sons in 1958, and then settled in Noti, Oregon in 1971. Beth enjoyed working as a teacher’s aide and was known to give out “knowledge bumps” to her favorite students.
Beth was an avid gardener and loved going to antique stores and garage sales. If it had a “Do Not Touch” sign on it, you just might see it in Beth’s hands! More recently, Beth participated in her church fundraisers selling plant starts and homemade fudge. She loved family gatherings where she could listen to her brothers reminisce about their childhood.
Beth is survived by her two sons, Timothy (Leesa) Beaudoin and Steven (Cristie) Beaudoin, and her two grandchildren, Nikki (Trey) Knollman and Chad Beaudoin. She will also be missed by her brothers Jim (Kay) Carter, David (Loydene) Carter, and Tom (Bev) Carter and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in Veneta, Oregon. Details will be announced as soon as available.
