Berthiel Mayfield, 95, passed away March 4, 2020 in Medford, OR, surrounded by her family. She was born in Walla Walla, Washington to Ralph and Ruby Nelson and was the oldest of four children. They moved to Medford when Berthiel was three months old and then to Klamath Falls, OR a short time later. She attended Southern Oregon College (now SOU) in Ashland, OR, where she received her teaching degree in 1945. She taught in Ashland and Klamath Falls early in her career. She married Neil Mayfield in Klamath Falls on February 16, 1946. They moved to Toketee Falls, OR in 1959 where Berthiel continued teaching. They moved to Glide, OR where they lived until Neil's passing in 1996, shortly after celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. From there Berthiel moved to Roseburg, OR and then to Medford.
Berthiel was preceded in death by her husband, Neil and great grandson, Tommy. She is survived by her three siblings, Wanda Ervin, Thelmay Weber, Normand Nelson; she is also survived by her sons Gary (Linda) of Medford, Scott (Brenda) of Grants Pass, Kent (Kathy) of Union, Washington; and daughter, Karla Carlson (Randy) of Ashland; grandsons, Brad Mayfield, Brian Mayfield, Travis Mayfield; granddaughters, Amanda Nelson, Alysse Carlson, Hilari Mayfield; eight great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Berthiel will be laid to rest with Neil at Roseburg Memorial Gardens in Roseburg, OR, In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Roseburg or Medford Gospel Mission, Glide Baptist Church or First Baptist Church of Medford.
A memorial service will be planned for a future date in Medford, OR.
