1929 - 2020
Bettie passed away peacefully March 26, 2020 surrounded with Love.
Bettie was born March 29, 1929 in Whitewater, CO to Lawrence and Leona Maddux. She married Chester A. Graf September 17, 1947 in Myrtle Creek, OR, where they made their home.
Bettie is survived by sons Chester (Carol) Ridgefield, WA, and Ernest Myrtle Creek, OR; sister Bonnie Tidwell, Cleveland, TX; and Frank Maddux, Roseburg, OR.
She was preceded in death by her husband Chester; parents, Lawrence and Leona; three brothers, Ralph, Donald and Walter.
A celebration of life is planned for the future because of current health risk.
