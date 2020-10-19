Betty Standley, age 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away October 2, 2020, at home with her family beside her. She was born May 8, 1928, in Melrose, Oregon, to parents Allen and Nina Taylor.
Betty graduated Glide High School in 1946. She went on to be a ranch hand and owner for 25 years in Glide, OR. She eventually became a gifted Real-estate agent and broker, and owned Garden Valley Real Estate in 90s. She was on the Realtors Board of Directors and continued in the real estate business until 2006.
Betty enjoyed deer hunting and made opening day of deer season for 70 consecutive years. She also enjoyed gardening, road trips and camping.
Betty met Oliver Standley and they married October 1, 1947. They had four children.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Oliver; her daughter Dacia Parrish; grandson, Zeke Standley; brother, Kennith Taylor; sisters, May, Alice, Marion and Myrtle.
Betty is survived by her sons, Adrian, Bruce (Wendy) and Cyrus; and her three sisters Marjorie, Roberta and Emma; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
At Betty’s requested, there will be no services. The family would like to thank her caregiver Teresa Tudor for all she did.
