Betty C. Long, age 87, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away at home on January 28, 2019.
She was born to Anna E. and Boyd C. King April 3, 1931, in Pierce, West Virginia.
While still a child, Bettys family moved to Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.
On August 4, 1951, Betty married high school sweetheart Mark A Long also of Mt. Morris.
In 1960, Mark and Betty moved west to the Roseburg area where they remained and raised four children.
Betty is survived by husband, Mark; sons, Robert Long and his wife Mary of Roseburg, Douglas Long and his wife Sherrie of Myrtle Creek; and daughter, Sharon Long Ford and husband Kevin Ford of Anchorage, Alaska.
She was the very proud grandmother of six grandchildren, Mark, Shawn, Anna, Rachelle, Sarai and Jared as well as nine beautiful great-grandchildren.
Betty was pre-deceased by daughter, Betty Long Unruh of Roseburg and sister, Shirley Thomas of Myrtle Creek.
Betty was known for her humor and love of laughter as well as her spirited and fun sense of competition during weekly family rummy card tournaments.
Her greatest accomplishment, however, was her lasting dedication to her husband Mark, the love of her life for 73 years.
Mark and Betty attended Garden Valley Christian Assembly Church, where a memorial service will be held Friday, February 1, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Garden Valley Christian Assembly Church is located at 3047 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg, OR 97471.
Funeral arrangements made by Taylors Family Mortuary, Winston, OR. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charity of your choice.
