1934 to 6-5-2019
Betty was born to Benjamin and Laura Beal, August 24, 1934, in Fruitland, Idaho,
She graduated in 1951 from Roseburg High School. She spent much of her life in Brookings, OR, where she met Mark English, her true love and life partner. They married in 1990. They shared many adventures together, including being care takers on a working ranch, where Betty shared her innate talent for cooking wonderful meals with any and all who showed up.
She loved doing projects with her grandchildren, rolling up her jeans to wade in the creek, gathering rocks to paint on. She kept a full box of “treasures “each visiting child played with and chose a favorite to take home. She loved to quilt, making the most exquisite crazy quilts of silk and satins, with incomparable embroidery. She made patch work quilts for all her children and grandchildren, then for each new baby in the family. She made doll quilts for all the little girls also.
Our mother loved peace, found the good everyone. She never had an unkind word for
anybody. She was a sweet, sweet lady and will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by one brother, a niece, and four nephews.
She is survived by her husband Mark; sister, Arlene; brother, Bob; three nieces; two nephews; Daughters, Jessica Long (Richard) and Janet Graham (Murray); sons, Walter Cox (Lou), Cody Augustine, and Thomas Augustine (Michelle); children by marriage, Teresa, Deedee, Marky, and Anthony; 25 grandchildren, Tracy, Misty, Rich, Jodi, Tim, Desi, Vanna, Megan, Danny, Roxie, Mathew, Remi, Tarra, Alex, Jeremy, Andrew, Alicia, Dylan, Tiffany, Hannah, Johnny, Calob, Aribella, Kelly and Chrissy; 34 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Thanks to Dr. Weese and staff at Steelhead Oncology. Heartfelt thanks to Sarah, who guided us through a maze of treatment concerns, never saying “I don’t know” just “I will find out” always with a sunny smile.
A special thank you to our own Michelle Augustine, who’s selfless care for our Mom, allowed her to spend her final days at home with her family, as she wanted. Godspeed Mom!
