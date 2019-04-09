Betty “Gran” Ann Hutton, age 91, passed away on April 8, 2019. She was born on October 07, 1927, to Frank and Mickey Johnson in Roseburg, Oregon, and was a lifetime resident.
Betty attended Roseburg high school and was a member of ZONTA and ABWA.
Betty loved to travel and was a legal secretary.
Richard and Betty were married at the Westside Christian Church.
Betty is survived by her husband, Richard Hutton, of 59 years. She is also survived by Lou Ann Cathey (Terry), Bob Hutton (Dianne), Dick E. Hutton, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, and a son, Rex Hutton.
A memorial service will be held at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses on April 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. Pastor Michael Sheldon will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Community Cancer Center, 2880 NW Stewart Pkwy, Suite 100, Roseburg, OR 97471.
Special thanks to all the managers and staff at Curry Manor.
Please visit Betty’s website at www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave fond memories and condolences for the family.
