Betty Jean Cain, age 88, of Drain, Oregon, passed away August 2, 2019, in Cottage Grove. She was born January 25, 1931, in Mulberry, Missouri, to parents George Edward and Carey Edline (Dagenhart) Harker. She attended and graduated from Cottage Grove High School in 1948.
Betty married John E. Cain December 23, 1953 in Vancouver, Washington. Betty was a homemaker, taking care of her four children. She enjoyed doing ceramics and crocheting. She loved to fish, garden and she read her bible faithfully. Betty was a member of Drain Assembly of God when she lived in Drain. After moving to Cottage Grove, she attended Old Time Gospel Fellowship.
Betty is survived by daughter and son-in-law Katherine “Susan” and Greg Fugate; daughter, Patricia Bailey; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Betty is preceded in death by her spouse John, and two sons, Ron Cain and Jerry Upton.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Old Time Gospel Fellowship, Cottage Grove, OR. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel.
