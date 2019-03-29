Betty L. McElhaney of Winston, Oregon, passed away March 27, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center after a very brief illness. She was born July 1, 1938, to parents Carl and Lucile Madison.
Betty was married to Robert (Bob) Williams from June 2, 1957, until they divorced in early 1980. They had one child, Cynthia (Cynde) Green. Betty later married her current husband, Herman (Mac) McElhaney on November 24, 1980.
Betty is survived by her current spouse, Herman (Mac) McElhaney; her daughter, Cynthia (Cynde) Green and her husband Mark; their sons, Jason (Erin) Green and Bryan (Amanda) Green; and their two daughters, Ella and Sophia; her stepchildren, Richard (Cathy) McElhaney, Dennis McElhaney, Joyce (Dan) Strop and their families.
She will be dearly missed!
At her request, no service will be held.
