Betty Lee Mayfield was born to Jesse and Hazel Starns in Grants Pass, OR on April 28, 1939 and died at Adams House in Myrtle Creek on February 15, 2020.
Betty was 4th of seven brothers and sisters. She is preceded in death by her husband Bob Mayfield; her parents, Jesse and Hazel Starns; sister, Evva; brothers, Jesse, Bob and Eddie; and her son, Donnie. She is survived by her two sisters, Sandy Felgentraeger (Gerhard) and Dorothy Johns of Roseburg; son, Kenneth Trevillion (Wardell) of Portland; and daughter, Debra Trevillion (Wardell) of Hillsboro. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
Betty loved old movies, bingo and enjoyed crafts. She will be so missed by her family and friends. Rest in peace our dear sister, aunt and mom.
There will be a private celebration of life at a later date.
