On December 25, 2020, Christmas Day, Jesus took Betty’s hand and led her to her heavenly mansion, built just for her, at the age of 82. She was born February 4, 1938 in Myrtle Creek, Oregon to Smith and Jessie (Householder) Prowell.
Betty grew up in the Roseburg area with nine siblings. She married Larry Lockwood on December 23, 1952 and they had three children, Jimmy Dale (Vicki) Lockwood, Jeannie Gail (Michael) Stubblefield, and Julie Ann (Darrel) Mitchell. Larry and Betty were blessed with seven grandchildren, Jesse Lockwood, Summer (Zane) McCourtney, Aaron Lockwood, Kashmere (Brian) Spier, Kamber Stubblefield, Michelle (Brodie) Wilfong, James Stubblefield; and 15 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews who loved Betty dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband Larry Lockwood, her grandson Aaron Lockwood and eight siblings. One surviving brother, Robert (Madonna) Prowell.
Betty loved Jesus and her family. Those who knew Betty, knew she loved to cook! One of her best talents was whipping up a full supper and a crazy cake made from scratch when unexpected company came over. She also enjoyed gardening and caring for the elderly. She had an impact on her grandchildren that will continue throughout the generations to come. She lived by 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 Love is patient, Love is kind…….
Thank you God, for being so kind, to have chosen “Your” Son’s day to call Mom home. In years to come as we celebrate Your Son’s birth, we will also be celebrating Betty’s going home day.
To honor Betty’s wishes there will be no memorial services. Her children will be celebrating her life next summer in Bend, Oregon.
