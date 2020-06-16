On Friday April 24, 2020 our dearest mother, grandmother, great (great) grandmother, sister and friend was carried gently into Jesus’ arms.
Born December 5th, 1926, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to parents Vincent Henry Schroeder and Dorothy Pauline Piper, she was later adopted her father Wallace W. Spires.
Betty came to Oregon at the age of ten in 1937. She was a 1944 graduate of Astoria High School, Astoria OR.
Betty married Harry Henry Clemons Jr. on November 18, 1945. Together they had four children, Philip Lee, Diana Rae, Jeffery D., and Piper Renee'.
Betty is reunited with her parents; husband Harold Holland; daughter Diana Rae; son Philip Sr.; brother Vincent (Denny) Spires; grandson Philip Jr.; half-brother Tommy Schroeder; and sister in law, Rosemary Spires.
Betty will be loved and missed by surviving son, Jeffery D. Clemons; daughter, Piper Renee' Burgoyne; half-sister, Beverly Lero; step-children, Joanne (Tom) Bowmen, Janet (Tom) Gluech and Ted Holland; 15 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins in Oregon, Minnesota, Utah and West Virginia.
Betty was blessed with a large and loving family. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as a grandmother, sister and best friend.
Betty had a vivacious personality, always making people smile. Three of her favorite things were food (oh how she loved her ice cream), a good book and socializing. Making friends wherever she went, her smile would light up a room.
Betty had many pets over the years. Her two best pet friends, Barney and Willis, will miss her dearly. She definitely spoiled them rotten.
We will always carry her memory in our hearts!
Condolences may be sent to Saving Grace Adoption
PO Box 803, Winchester, OR 97495
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.