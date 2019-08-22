Betty Lou Lott passed away on August 13, 2019, at the age of 88.
She was born on July 4, 1931 in Logan, Utah, to Henry Clifford and Edna Anderson Gough. The family moved to Blackfoot, Idaho, when Betty was very young, and she grew up there. She graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1949. After high school Betty worked as a secretary.
She married Fred Lott in January of 1955, and lived in Oregon for the rest of her life. Betty, a full-time homemaker, was thoroughly devoted to her family. After their children were grown, Betty and Fred enjoyed traveling, making several cross-country journeys and RV trips to Alaska and British Columbia.
Betty is survived by Fred, her loving husband of 64 years; daughters, Cindy and Lori; son, Kevin (Shelley); granddaughter, Brittany; great-granddaughter, Kennedy; and her sisters Donna and Joan.
She was predeceased by her biological father; her parents John W. Jack and Edna Flint; sisters, Marjorie, Irene, and Dorothy; and brothers, Bob, Don, Johnnie, and Ben.
No service was held. Private burial took place at Roseburg Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Roseburg for their compassionate care for Betty during the final three years of her life.
