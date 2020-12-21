On Thursday, December 17, 2020, Betty Louise Bell left this earth when God called home one of his angels. Few people have touched as many lives as Betty did in her 97 years. Her love and compassion knew no bounds, her strength and character were an inspiration to all that knew her. She leaves behind a legacy of love that she instilled in all of us, one that we will aspire to carry on.
Betty was born on May 18, 1923 in Middleton, Idaho to Wilson Albinus (Bine) and Nancy Gladys (Gladys) Crist. In her early years she attended school in Richfield, Idaho and worked on the farm with her family. At the age of 18 she attended a dance where she met a young man called Sandy, who later came to ask her father if he could take her on a date. Betty only reluctantly agreed to go, which turned out to be a good thing for all of us! On July 1, 1941, Betty married Raymon Clayton (Sandy) Bell, and together they had six children, three sons, Raymon Max, William Owen and Dean Wilson and three daughters, Sherri Louise, Nancy June and Julie Ann. In their early years, Sandy and Betty ran farms in both Middleton and Cambridge, Idaho. In 1964, they moved to Myrtle Creek, Oregon.
Betty filled many roles in life but none were more important than taking care of her family. She was a linotype operator, a school bus driver for many years, a Sunday school teacher and was the treasurer for United Methodist Church for 42 years.
Among Betty’s many interests included gardening, quilting and sewing. She enjoyed painting and was an active member of her church, and their prayer chain. Betty was known for her compassionate spirit and welcoming heart, but the most important thing to her was her family. In addition to celebrating our family’s joyous occasions, she also served as a pillar of strength during times of trial.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Sandy; daughters, Sherri and Julie; infant son, Dean; and great-grandson, Cody. She is survived by her sons Max and Bill; her daughter Nancy; and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest in Roseburg Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 surrounded by the family she so loved. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Betty’s favorite charity, Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.
Services at Mountain View Memorial Chapel with graveside service for family at Roseburg Memorial Gardens on December 22, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.