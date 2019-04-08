On April 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. we will be hosting a celebration of life for Betty McElhaney at her and Mac’s home in Winston. We hope you bring stories and happy memories to share with everyone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Roseburg radiologist linked to Eugene prostitution sweep
-
Roseburg Forest Products sued for unlawful employment practices
-
Douglas County residents prepare for self-service gas stations
-
Towing company sues Douglas County Sheriff's Office, OSP
-
Megan McLaughlin crowned Miss Douglas County 2019, Olivia McCurdy takes Miss Douglas County Outstanding Teen title
Latest News
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.