Betty Ruth Wittrock a.k.a. “Betty Boop,” age 92, of Camas Valley, Oregon, passed away on November 30th, 2019.
Betty was born in Stockport, Iowa and later moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where she met, fell in love, and married Elroy Carl Wittrock on June 21st, 1947. Elroy and Betty moved to Torrance, California and had three children, Larry, Karen and Suzanne. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Betty’s biggest passions in life were her family, church and volunteering. When Betty and Elroy moved to Camas Valley in 1975, her passion for volunteering grew even more. Her involvement with the grange, church, Winston/Dillard food pantry, S.M.A.R.T. program and her willingness to give, helped make Betty the special and compassionate women she is.
Betty is preceded in death by husband, Elroy and children, Larry, Karen and Suzanne. She is survived by her amazing friend Diana, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and her Camas Valley family.
There will be a service for Betty on December 14th, 2019, at 11 a.m. with a potluck to follow at the Camas Valley United Methodists Church.
