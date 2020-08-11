Betty Storm, 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on August 3rd, 2020 after a long and happy life.
Betty was born on October 25, 1935 to Louis and Laura Krieger in McMinnville, Oregon. She graduated from McMinnville High School in 1953. In 1956, she met Gerald, and they wed the same year. Betty and Gerald were happily married for 65 years and had three children, Denise, Debra, and Norman.
Betty managed Gerald Storm Construction and additional entrepreneurial endeavors with her husband in Crescent City, California. She was hardworking throughout her life and always helped others along the way. Her generosity, kindness, and honesty illustrated her beauty inside and out. After retiring, Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening, and enjoying the sunshine. She was a devout catholic and a lifelong member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church.
Betty was preceded in death by her mother and father; her brother, Jerry; and her grandson, Marcus. She is survived by her husband, Gerald; three children, Denise, Debra, and Norman; four siblings, Jimmy, Carol, Rosann, and MaryLou; nine grandchildren, Aaron (Suzanne), Drew (Nicki), Casey (Amanda), Brianna (Austin), Michael, Steven, Laura (David), Tiffany (Todd), and Sierra; and ten great-grandchildren, Jordan, Presley, Reese, Addison, Harper, Ryan, Brayden, Brycie, Trevor, and Addie. Betty was loved by all her family and friends and will be dearly missed.
A gathering of friends and family was held on August 10th, 2020 at Roseburg Memorial Gardens to celebrate her life.
