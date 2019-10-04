Beulah Lenore Buell was born on September 16, 1926 to Raymond and Nora Stephens, a pioneer family of Stephens, Oregon. Beulah married Raymond Buell in 1946. Beulah spent her younger years tending their farm and livestock in Lookingglass. They lived in Lookingglass, Oregon until the Fall of 1999, when they moved to Bend, Oregon.
Beulah is survived by her four children, Deanna and Richard Brinkman, Bend, OR, Steve and Cindy Buell, Houston, AK, RD and Cynthia Buell, Gilchrist, OR, and Echo Murray, Gilchrist, OR; her grandchildren, Stacey Belt, Lookingglass, OR, Kendra and Jon Desbiens, Albany, OR, Angie and Kent Vanderpool, Bend, OR, Jayme Buell, Klamath Falls, OR, Joshua Murray, Bend, OR, and Wesley Buell, Crescent, OR; her great-grandchildren, Matt Huserik, Bend, OR, Spencer Desbiens, Sun River, OR, Lucy Desbiens, Albany, OR, Blair Buell, La Pine, OR, Blayze Buell, Crescent, OR, Blayne Buell, Crescent, OR, and Brayden Buell, Crescent, OR; her surviving brothers and sisters, Evy Stephens, Reno, NV, Junior and Joan Stephens, Oakland, OR; Martha Sabala, Roseburg, OR, Frank and Beverly Buell, Lookingglass, OR, and Dick Gohl, Sweet Home, OR; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In Lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Partners in Care Hospice, 2075 NE Wyatt Court, Bend, OR 97701.
Celebration of Life: October 20, 2019; Lookingglass Grange, Lookingglass Road; 12:00 noon until 2 p.m.
