Beverly Christian-Dull of Roseburg, OR, was 91 when she left this world for her permanent home on Thursday, July 18th 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Roseburg. She was born to Bert and Alice Kruse October 7th, 1927, in the maternal grandparent's home where the Westside Fire Station is now located. Beverly did well in school and graduating high school early, she took a job at a local cement company doing secretarial work. Then at 16, her parents authorized her to go to work the government in Portland during WWII. After the war, she married her high school sweetheart, Ralph Neil Christian in 1946. She had three sons: Gregory in 1947, Mark in 1949, and Dean in 1951. Also, in 1951, her husband was struck with Polio and spent time in an iron lung and then in a wheelchair for the remainder of his life.
Beverly was awarded the "Mother of The Year" award in 1958 by Roseburg merchants. Incidentally, this was the only time this award was ever offered. She drove school bus for 11 years until taking a "contracting officer" position with the BLM in 1964, and later retired in 1989. Beverly loved her community and was a member of several organizations including the Riversdale Grange, Sorority (Beta Sigma Fi), Bridge Club, Red Hats, Mother's Night Out (MNO), YMCA, Community Concert Assn., and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. She still found time to volunteer at the Chamber of Commerce.
Beverly enjoyed a love for music and learned to play the piano at a young age, continuing to play until her fingers failed her. She gave lessons to her children and anyone that wanted to learn. She played for her church's Sunday School and even had the opportunity to play piano live on a local radio station. Beverly was very community and civic mined, and could be quoted as saying, "It is your civic duty to read the newspaper". Growing up in the Depression, she abhorred wasting anything. Checking her Bi-Mart "lucky number" on Tuesdays was a routine she performed until the very end. She was most happy when she was able to host a pot luck, family get-together, or any occasion that brought people together. Beverly's greatest desire in her later years was to remain in her home until she passed away. And just as she was born in her parent's house, Beverly said goodbye in the home she and her husband built together; which was just shouting distance from her childhood home.
Beverly is predeceased by her husband Neil, her brother Don, and her son Mark. She is survived by her sister Joanie; her two sons, Greg and Dean; her three grandchildren, Gregory, Paul, and Rachal; and many other cousins, nephews, nieces, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services with be held at the First Christian Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019. Light refreshments following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Christian Church.
