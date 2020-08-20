On Sunday, August 16, 2020, Beverly went to meet her Lord. She was born July 7, 1935 in Redlands, California to Dorys Hayes. In 1952, she married the love of her life, Arthur Long. They moved to Oregon in 1955 and lived in Roseburg, Myrtle Creek, and Portland, before retiring to Roseburg.
Beverly loved reading and doing variety puzzles. She was a member of the Church of God for 56 years, serving her Lord in various ways including playing the piano.
She was preceded in death by her husband, mother and step-father, and sister. She is survived by her step-brother Tom Jones of Granby, CO; daughters, Linda Benavidez of Winston, OR, Patricia Lowery (Brian) of Gresham, OR; and son, Donald of Myrtle Creek; five grandchildren, Katie, Robby, Christie, Nicole, and DeWain; and seven great-grandchildren.
Burial will be at Roseburg Memorial Garden and a Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
