Beverly Marie Merchep died peacefully at her residence at the age of 91. She was born June 29, 1927 in Roseburg, Oregon to Harold and Viola Nichols.
She spent the first eight years of her education at a one room school house in Brockway. Then attended Roseburg high school and went onto Oregon State University, where she was a Delta Delta Delta. While a student at OSU, she was introduced by her brother, Richard Nichols to Joseph J. Merchep. They were married for 47 years and enjoyed the many different assignments Joe received as an engineering executive with bell system; which led them to live in many places across the United States.
After Joe’s retirement they move to Winston to be near the Nichols ranch. She enjoyed golf tennis and was an avid bridge player. She belonged to many groups here in Roseburg, which became her lifelong friends.
Joe and Bev have a son, Gregory Matthew, married to Diane Merchep, they have a son, George Joseph Goodwin Merchep. They relocated here from Ketchum, Idaho and reside in Winston near the family ranch.
She is preceded in death by her mother Viola Marie Nichols; James Harold Nichols; and her brother Richard B. Nichols, who is survived by his wife Muriel Nichols.
A special thank you to Amedisys, Garden Valley Retirement Center, her caregivers and the staff at St. Josephs.
Beverly attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Roseburg where services will be held on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019, at 10 a.m. Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Umpqua River Foundation.
