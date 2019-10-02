Bill went to be with our Lord at 8:20 am on Friday, September 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born on November 25, 1946 in Cuba, Missouri to John and Bessie Copeland Pyatt. Bill was larger than life in all he did and always strived to be his best. He spent the majority of his life working in the timber industry, beginning with Georgia Pacific in his early years and ultimately starting his own logging operation, Bit by Bit Logging in 1986. In 2006 Bill sold his logging operation and purchased a chip truck where he contract hauled for Terrain Tamers until retirement in 2015. Bill had an intense love and appreciation of horses his entire life. He bred and raised quarter horses for many years, showing competitively in halter class and spending time in the saddle ridding with family and friends at every opportunity. Bill was preceded in death by his son Bradley Pyatt, nephews Dennis Pyatt and Robbie Brooks, brother Willie Gene Pyatt, father John Pyatt, mother Bessie Pyatt, uncle Bill Pyatt and brother in law Junior Brooks. Bill leaves behind his loving wife of 21 years, Lynette Pyatt, son Kevin Pyatt and his wife Dana, daughter Auber Harbert and her husband Ryan. Step sons Nicholas and Jered Perry, grandchildren Halee and Haden Pyatt, Treysn and Macoy Harbert and Maddie and Bastian Perry. Brothers John and Thelma Pyatt, Bob and Mary Pyatt, Glen Pyatt, sisters Judy Brooks and Betty and Patrick Werrick. Bill had a contagious passion for life and will be greatly missed by all who know and love him. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at noon at New Hope Church (5995 Old Hwy 99 S, Roseburg, OR). Arrangements in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral directors 541-537-9300.
