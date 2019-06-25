BILL (WILLIAM) OLSON
Bill (William) Olson, age 85, born January 21, 1934, in Paris, TN, died June 13, 2019, in Walla Walla, WA.
Bill was a devoted husband of 67 years and was always supportive, loyal and loving to his sweetheart, Donna, spending every day and night by her side. “Where one was, you could find the other.” He handed that legacy of love and commitment down to his children and grandchildren. Most of all, Bill loved reading his bible and looking for and doing the will of his heavenly Father each day.
He is survived by wife, Donna (Emmerson) Olson; children, Bill (William) and Maureen Olson, Snohomish, WA, Dave and Debby Harmon, Walla Walla, WA, Bob (Robert) and Linda Olson, St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada, Stan (Stanley) and Jan Hendrickson, Vlora, Albania, Samir and Joleen (Kathy) Yasa, Noblesville, IN; 21 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy (Olson) and Gary White, Sacramento, CA, Lucy Olson, Vacaville, CA; sister-in-law, Janet (Wiemerslage) Olson, Berrien Springs, MI; and numerous nephews and nieces.
