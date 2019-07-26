Memorial services for Bill Yeazel will be held on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at the Tri-City Baptist Church, 158 Crest Drive, Myrtle Creek, OR 97457. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a reception/potluck immediately following. If you would like to share a story about Bill, please reach out to Pastor Rick Smith at Tri-City Baptist Church.

