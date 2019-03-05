After a long and courageous battle with COPD, Billie passed away at home with her husband, Richard (Butch) Rondeau and daughter, Kim by her side.
Billie was born in Oklahoma on January 2, 1940, and passed in Myrtle Creek, Oregon, on February 22, 2019.
Billie married Butch in Reno, NV, on February 22, 1969. Together they raised nine children; 19 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Great-grandson, Deagan Season preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Butch Rondeau; daughters, Sherry (Ron) Bottomley, Kimberly Smelcer, Rhonda Rondeau and Tammy (Lee) Anderson; sons, Tony (Shawn) Rondeau and Randy (Danna) Rondeau; sisters, Dorothy, Patsy and Judy; numerous other family, friends, nieces, nephews and bonus grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, Bill and Sally Smith; daughter, Lynna; sons, Tommy Batson and Kerry Warren; four brothers; and one sister.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Seven Feathers Casino Resort. A private burial was held March 1st, 2019, at the Rondeau Cemetery, Tiller Oregon.
