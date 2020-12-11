Billy J. Leming, 85, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at his Myrtle Creek home surrounded by his family.
Bill was born March 28, 1935 in Waldron, Arkansas to W.O. and Arie Leming and was the younger of two sons. Dad went through the Waldron school system graduating from Waldron High School.
After high school at age 18, Bill began working for his father at a softwood mill in Waldron, driving a lumber truck and delivering lumber to locations throughout Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. In around 1953 the lumber mills started to be impacted by a bad lumber market, so Bill and a friend decided to pack up and drive to the San Joaquin Valley, California. While working in the grape vineyards, a good friend introduced Bill to the love of his life Nelda Tippen, and on December 26, 1954, they were married in Las Vegas, Nevada.
During this same time, Bill’s mother and father, and friends from Arkansas, had come out to Oregon and had set up residency in the Myrtle Creek area. In 1955, the newlyweds decided to move to Myrtle Creek, Oregon and start a family.
Bill was employed by many logging and trucking companies in Southern Oregon. He also made ends meet though operating service stations, selling vehicles and auto mechanic work when required.
While helping Nelda raise three sons and working, Bill was able to give back to the community he loved. Bill belonged to many civic organizations including the Jaycee’s and Elks. In 1969, Bill joined the Myrtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department and soon discovered his calling. In 1978, Bill was elected Chief and remained in that position for the next 36 years.
Bill spent many years and countless hours working in the community on City Council, Planning Commission, Budget Committee, plus several Douglas County boards and committees.
Family was his top priority and Bill always put his family first, he was extremely proud of his family and very much loved his wife Nelda and their three sons and grandchildren. Whether it was hunting, fishing, camping, waterskiing, riding his Harley Davison, a family BBQ or spending time at the extended family ranch in Eastern Oregon, he was all in and fun was the name of the game.
Bill is survived by his three sons and their families, Randy and Kathy of Roseburg, Greg and ShanDel of Parker, CO, and Mike and Lisa of Myrtle Creek; grandchildren, Kelsey, Hannah, Cale, KayLee, Kylie, Kaila, Erik; nine great-grandchildren; niece, Terri Varner of Little Rock, AR; along with special family friend Judy Lass and her Labrador Tootsie.
Bill was preceded in death by parents W.O. and Arie Leming, older brother Elmo and wife Nelda.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Myrtle Creek Fire Department Scholarship Fund. A private family graveside service will be held. A celebration of life for Bill will be held on a later date in 2021.
