Billy Wayne Blankenship, 80, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away August 17, 2020. He was born July 5, 1940, in Konawa, Oklahoma to Eugene V. Blankenship and Odessa F. Penrod Blankenship.
Billy was preceded in death by his mother and father; a brother, Ferrel Blankenship; and his son Tony Blankenship.
Billy is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Sue (Mosley) Blankenship; two children from his first marriage, Toby Blankenship and Telecia Dollins (Billy); five children from his present wife that he loved as his own, Karen Mosley, Donald Mosley (Pam), Wayne Mosley (Marlene), Val Mosley, and James Mosley (Luminita); 17 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Don Blankenship (Saundra); and a sister, Glenda Guichard (Stephen); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Billy loved his family dearly. He could tell the best stories, and his laughter was contagious. Billy will be remembered as a good man, a loving husband, father, Pops (Papa), son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed, but not forgotten.
I love you, honey! RIP Pops (Papa), till we meet again. We love you!
Private cremation is being handled by Taylor’s Family Mortuary in Winston, Oregon, per his wishes. There will be a Celebration of Life on September 2, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., or till closing, at Dakota Pizza, 105 Dakota St. Sutherlin, Oregon. Please come and join us, family and friends.
Due to COVID 19, masks will be required.
