Bonnie Walker, age 92, of Riddle, Oregon, passed away September 2, 2019, at home with her family by her side. She was born to Clyde Floyd Langworthy and Vera Adoree’ Williams Langworthy, May 26, 1927, in Burbank, California.
Bonnie was married to Richard Arthur Walker on March 27, 1945 in Arroyo Grande, California,
and graduated high school in Arroyo Grande that same year. She is survived by her four children, Richard A. Walker, Jr., of Salem, Oregon, Davette L. Stephens, of Valdez, Alaska, Mark T. Walker, of Valdez, Alaska, and Robin K. Walker-Parker, of Riddle, Oregon. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Bonnie was predeceased by her husband in 2005, her son-in-law, Ronald Stephens in 2019, and her great-granddaughter, Zoe King.
Among many interests, Bonnie most enjoyed books and reading, her Bible study classes, singing, drawing, and visiting with her friends and family.
Services for Bonnie were held Saturday, September 14, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the Tri City Baptist Church with interment following at the Riddle Cemetery, where she was laid to rest alongside
her husband, Richard.
