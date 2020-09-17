Bonnie Lou Heimburger was born on September 26, 1932 to Walter and Martha Blakely in Oakridge, OR. She grew up and attended school in Oakridge where she met the love of her life, Don Heimburger, when she was a junior in high school. They married on November 18, 1950, going on to have two children, Mark and Pam.
When Bonnie had her children, she decided to dedicate her life to being a full time mother. She excelled at motherhood and was passionate about children. Her family moved to Roseburg in the late 60s and after her own children were well established in school, she started her career in day care. In the early 70s she purchased Mother Goose Nursery that became her legacy and some of her fondest memories. She was able to share her love of Jesus with thousands of children. After her retirement, she continued to be involved in children's lives by playing the piano and reading bible stories. When her two youngest great granddaughters came along, she cared for them for the next 12 years.
For over 40 years we had a tradition of meeting on Friday nights for pizza and beer. Friends and family would gather for food, fellowship and laughter. Bonnie became everyone's "Grandma Bonnie" and she cherished that title. There was never a gathering that she was not the life of. She loved Jesus and shared that love in the way she lived her life. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Don Heimburger, Son Mark (Dawn) Heimburger, Daughter Pam (Kevin) Bunnell, 4 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren, 5 Great Great Grandchildren. Bonnie's family, especially her four grandchildren, were the light of her life. She never missed a game, camping trip, hunting trip, or the chance to be with her family.
Bonnie, 87, went home to be with Jesus on September 12, 2020. She always said she couldn't go home to Jesus until she felt she had prayed all of her children and grandchildren into the kingdom.
There will be a Celebration of Life, Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Westside Christian Church located at 2712 W. Harvard, Ave., Roseburg, OR at 2:00pm.
