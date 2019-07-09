Bonnie Lou Welch (Vance), age 70, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away June 26, 2019, at Rosehaven nursing home after complications resulting from a 2016 stroke. Her funeral service will be held at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses, 965 W. Harvard Blvd., Monday, July 15, 2:00 p.m.
Bonnie was born on August 31, 1948 in Roseburg, Oregon, to Vallie and Harold Vance. She grew up in Tenmile, OR and graduated from Douglas High School in 1966. She married Lawrence Welch in 1978. Bonnie worked for many years at Champion International, Ingram Books and Project Literacy Plus. She loved animals and in her spare time enjoyed playing cards and reading novels.
She is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence, and her sister Maxine Mason. She is survived by her daughter, Jody Vance Cabrera (Francisco) and grandchildren, Valerie and John of Florida, and Anthony Welch of Winston (Chelsey and daughter Zoe).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations go to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center online savinggrace.info or mail PO BOX 803, Winchester, OR 97495.
