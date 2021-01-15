Bradley Duane Erickson, born April 6, 1958, in Spokane, WA, passed away on December 6, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Duane and Virginia Erickson; his sister and brother-in-law, Jenny and Thurman Bell; and his sister Deborah Hermes. He also left behind many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and his constant dog companion, Molly, who will all miss him greatly.
Brad was a lover of the outdoors and a gifted craftsman. He took pride in his work and had a passion for his many projects. He valued his family history and kept important events and people he held dear close to his heart until the end.
