Brandi Lee Marquis, 63, of Glide, OR passed away peacefully of cancer on July 8, 2020. She was born in Roseburg on October 23, 1956 to parents Charles B. and Shirley J. Brown.
In 1975, she married Steven Marquis in Flagstaff, AZ and had two children, Autumn Fame and Mitchell Christian. In 1999, she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Masters in Social Services from Washington State University. She was one of the original 40 Ford Scholars.
Brandi was an accomplished seamstress, wonderful cook and appreciated antiques. She was very talented at bringing luster back to old things. She enjoyed going to thrift stores and searching for treasures. She could find a bargain!! Brandi also loved hiking the outdoors and traveling.
Brandi is survived by her father, Charles Brown and Loretha; mother, Shirley Henri of Las Animas, CO; daughter, Autumn Marquis of Page, AZ; son, Mitchell Marquis of Roseburg; and seven grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Len for the love and happiness that he brought into Brandi's life in recent months. We are sorry that the plans for the future are not to be. Thank you to Special Friends that have contributed to her life in meaningful ways, both past and present. She treasured you all for the joy you brought to her. There will be no services at this time.
