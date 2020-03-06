As I leave, I want to tell you a bit about myself (Britton (Dede) Darryl Weaver). I was born in the year 1931, on the 26 of March, to Charles (Mike) and Katherine Weaver. I was born in the Perkins building in Roseburg on Cass Street. The hospital was on the third floor and if someone passed away, they had to stand them up to get them out, the elevator was so small.
We lived in Myrtle Creek, Oregon at the time, and I went to a one room school house. The school was the Clough School located just east of Canyonville, Oregon. I graduated high school in Myrtle Creek in 1949. I attended Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon.
When the Korean War broke out, I enlisted in the army for three years and was stationed in Germany. While I was stationed there, I visited some of my German relatives. Later I was able to go back once with my wife, Mary and once with my son, Charles. While Mary and I were in Europe we also made a stop in Italy where she was reunited with some of her relatives.
I finished college after being discharged from the army. I then taught for two years in Oakridge, Oregon, one year in Fallon, Nevada, one year in Riddle, Oregon and one year in Yuma, Arizona. I moved to Roseburg, Oregon and taught two years each at both of the junior high schools. I was Vice Principal at Deer Creek elementary in Glide, Oregon, and I retired from Hucrest elementary in Roseburg, Oregon, after more than 20 years.
While at Hucrest, I had the opportunity to be a mentor for the University of Oregon for three years. I also coached sports when they were still part of the elementary activities including basketball. I liked to have the students recite the Night Before Christmas and Mary would make homemade Christmas stockings with their names on them each year.
I had a great interest in history, especially Oregon history and the Oregon Trail. I would take my students on a walking tour of historic Roseburg and it was so popular that I wrote a walking tour book to go with the walk. The book is being updated and will soon be available to the public. I also would take students to local cemeteries to do head stone rubbings on tracing paper.
I had a deep love for photography and I developed my own pictures for many years. When I was first married, Mary and I traveled to over 90 covered bridges in Oregon to take pictures. Although many are gone now, I still have the pictures. I loved everything outdoors. I always had a garden and lots of berries; I could never get enough berry pie. Over the years the garden did get a bit smaller.
Since I always had my summers free, it was time to travel and explore. We took many exciting and fun trips. When Darryl was younger, I would take him to Fish Creek valley, one of Darryl’s favorite memories. One of Charles’ favorite memories was the hiking trip on the Rouge River with Darryl and some friends. We hiked the whole 40 miles in five days. I took the family on two big family trips in our station wagon and trailer; the first in 1977 in the Southwest where we also walked over into Mexico and went to a bull fight; and another in the summer of 1979, I took the family on a 10-week trip across the United States, we went all the way to the east coast. We also visited Niagara Falls, Yellowstone Park, Mount Rushmore, and did many other amazing things that year. I hiked the Grand Canyon three times with my kids. Once to the bottom and back up with Darryl and Charles. I did the rim to rim once with Barbara when she graduated high school and once with Charles. The hike across the canyon was one of Barbara’s favorite memories.
In 1963, I married Mary Recla in Reno, Nevada. I am survived by my wife Mary; my oldest daughter, Judy Weaver from my first marriage; son, Darryl and Charles, his wife Michelle and their children (my grandkids), Fiona and Wyatt. I was the last of my brothers, Radley, Willis, and sister, Ardell.
My beautiful daughter Barbara Weaver Godsey preceded me in death at the age of 40. She followed in my footsteps and also became a teacher. I was so very proud and spent many hours volunteering in her classroom before her passing. There is a scholarship fund in her name.
I would appreciate any gifts to be donations to the Barbara Weaver Godsey scholarship fund at Cascade Community Credit Union.
I would like to leave a message to all I met over the years, I want to thank you, in some way you all enriched my life.
Good bye.
• Britton Weaver
Memorial website: https://www.forevermissed.com/britton-weaver
