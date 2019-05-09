Bruce Alan Cameron, born April 19,1958, to Robert N. and Mary Ellen Cameron, passed to be with his parents again on April 12, 2019.
Bruce attended Roseburg public schools and in 1975, moved to Glide, OR with his parents and twin brother, Brian. He graduated from Glide High School in 1976.
Bruce grew up on the North Umpqua River where he liked to fish. He worked for P and M Cedar Products, Douglas County Road Department and later in life for Umpqua Homes for the Handicapped. Bruce was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerald and Steven and his parents. He is survived by his twin brother, Brian of Soldotna, Alaska, and Scott (Carla) Cameron of Roseburg.
Service pending.
