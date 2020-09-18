BRUCE W. LAMELL SR.
Bruce W. Lamell Sr., 74, of Melrose, Oregon passed away in his home of 30+ years, at noon on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born January 17, 1946 in Barre Vermont to Ralph E. Lamell I and Isabelle A. (Kellogg) Lamell.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father and mother, a Sister, Elizabeth Ann Shangraw and a son, Bruce Wayne Lamell Jr.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ingrid (Brien) Lamell, his older sister Shelby A. Blow of East Barre, Vermont and has two remaining children; Neil Pecor, his wife Theresa, their son Gabe of Glide, Oregon; Ralph Lamell and his Wife Heidi from Camas Valley have 5 children Zach, Jasmine, Amber, Elizabeth and Seth. Bruce also has two grandchildren living in Vermont, Bryonna Lamell and Bruce W. Lamell III. Bruce III, his wife Jennifer, and two Great Grandchildren, Summer and Aria of Bethel, Vermont. Bruce has many cousins and additional family that loved and cared for him.
Serving with the First Infantry Division, Ft. Riley, KS; Bruce is a Vietnam Veteran that continued service after 2 deployments and being listed as missing in action. Service ending in 1972 Bruces awards included the National Defense Service Medal, Veitnam Service Medal with (4) Bronze Stars, Republic of Veitnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Army Commendation Medal with “V” Device, Veitnam Cross of Gallantry, Purple Heart and the Veitnam Civil Actions Unit Award.
His hobbies included Gold Mining/Dredging, watching westerns, and the television show Ridiculous. Bruce enjoyed traveling with one of their campers or RVs, fishing, hunting, watching Neil continue his passion for the race track, and absolutely loved his Casino visits but most of all his family.
Funeral to be held at the Roseburg National Cemetery 10 a.m. on 22 September 2020
